https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/amy-coney-barrett-hearing-aca-obamacare/2020/09/29/id/989326

Democrat vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris says she takes her role on the Senate Judiciary Committee seriously and will participate in the confirmation hearings for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

“There’s a lot at stake when we look at the Supreme Court,” the California Democrat told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell Monday night. “It is the issue of the Affordable Care Act, and I’m going to be very focused on whether there is going to be a process of reviewing that lawsuit that Donald Trump has brought to get rid of the Affordable Care Act because he tried to get rid of everything Barack Obama created.”

Republicans have said they want to have Barrett confirmed before Election Day. On Nov. 10, the court is to hear an ACA case that could determine the fate of the healthcare law.

Harris added that she’ll also be looking at the issue of Roe v. Wade and whether Barrett will have “an adherence to precedent and an adherence to a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body, with her family, with her God, with her physician.”

The senator also said she wants to examine if Barrett will voice a commitment to the integrity of the law in “protecting workers’ rights, including the right to collective bargaining, including the right to equal pay for equal work.”

Harris also said she opposes Barrett being nominated while voting is already proceeding in many parts of the country.

“Some can debate about an election year, should a sitting president be allowed or able to nominate someone to the United States Supreme Court for a lifetime appointment,” said Harris. “This is not even an election year. We’re actually in the election. People started voting, people have been voting, almost a million Americans have voted. People will be voting next week; people will be voting up until Election Day, and they have a right in an election to elect their next president who then will make the decision about who will be the nominee.”

But Senate Republicans are violating the “most important right” that Americans have, which is the right to choose a president who will pick a lifetime appointee to the Supreme Court, said Harris, and with the election being just over a month away, “it’s wrong.”

