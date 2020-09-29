https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/29/keep-dreaming-if-sally-kohn-really-believes-her-tweet-about-biden-in-the-1st-debate-shes-in-for-a-whopper-of-a-disappointment/

Sally Kohn might want to dial back her expectations of Joe Biden in the first debate.

Just sayin’.

Hope Biden brings his A game tonight and mops the floor with Trump’s $70,000 hair. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) September 29, 2020

We’re pretty sure Biden isn’t sure which office he’s debating for (just a couple of weeks ago he thought he and Obama were running for reelection), let alone mop the floor with Trump’s hair. And really, $70k hair?

LOL You dream big! — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) September 29, 2020

You keep dreamin’.

Heh.

When all you have is hope….. — 🍗🎄End Of Quote Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) September 29, 2020

How much did Biden’s plugs cost? — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Sjanderson86) September 29, 2020

Those plugs ain’t cheap.

C’mon MAN!

Hair plugs McGee vs pompous pompadoured Cheeto — Johnny Corvette (@JohnnyCorvette) September 29, 2020

We’ll take the Cheeto in two rounds.

Yup.

His “A game”? He doesn’t have any game. These two guys are going to give us the most incompetent debate in US political history. — M.A. Pennington Sr. (@callmedrlike) September 29, 2020

We’d be shocked if Sleepy Joe had a C game.

Given Biden’s current mental state, he may actually try to do that. — Levi (@lusklevi) September 29, 2020

Tonight is going to be very entertaining.

And super cringe.

***

Related:

‘Sup?’ Daily Caller pic-DROPS Andrew Cuomo after he nags New Yorkers that wearing a mask is THE LAW

‘INSANITY’: NYT editorial board essentially calls for the silencing of Trump and his supporters in social media on election night

Pay your OWN taxes! Debra Messing, if you’re going to try to slam Trump and accuse him of tax fraud, learn how to spell first

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

