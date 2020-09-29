https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/kellyanne-conway-responds-quote-creepy-sleepy-weepy-biden-attributed-lied/

‘Lyin’ Joe Biden was enabled by Chris Wallace during the sham of a debate tonight with President Trump.

At one point in the debate, Biden commented with a quote and attributed it to Kellyanne Conway.

Well, Kellyanne Conway just called out Joe Biden for his lie on Twitter, as reported by 100 Percent Fed Up.

“Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either.”

Thanks for debate shout-out, creepy/sleepy/weepy JOE, but you lied. And don’t sniff my hair, either. https://t.co/MaNckWRB2n — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 30, 2020

Way to go, Kellyanne Conway!

Medium reported in August that Biden’s claim is false, but he keeps repeating it just like the other lies Biden continues repeating:

CLAIM:”

One of Trump’s top advisors … expressed hope for more discord and violence in our cities.”

VERDICT:

False. She was commenting on the widely-acknowledged fact that riots were hurting Democrats politically.

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign attempted to blame President Donald Trump for nationwide riots in a statement Thursday night after the close of the Republican National Convention.

The statement claimed: “Before tonight’s convention, one of Trump’s top advisors even expressed hope for more discord and violence in our cities in a cynical ploy to use division as a political strategy.”

