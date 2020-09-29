https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/kentucky-man-arrested-requesting-30000-social-media-shoot-louisville-police/

Federal authorities announced on Sunday that a Louisville, Kentucky, man, who allegedly threatened police in a social media video while brandishing weapons has been charged federally.

Cortez Lamont Edwards, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The armed felon was charged with possession of a firearm after his request for $30,000 to shoot cops on social media.

US News reported:

A Kentucky man who authorities accuse of requesting $30,000 to shoot police officers in Louisville in a social media video while he was brandishing a gun has been arrested.

TRENDING: James O’Keefe DROPS A MOAB! — Project Veritas Releases EXPLOSIVE Video of Ilhan Omar Connected Harvester EXCHANGING CASH FOR BALLOTS! –VIDEO

According to a criminal complaint, Cortez Lamont Edwards, of Louisville, made the statements Wednesday on a Facebook Live video, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said in a statement.

Authorities said Edwards, 29, was requesting the money to shoot officers who were in the street in front of his residence during a disturbance.

Federal and local authorities executed a search warrant on Edward’s home on Sunday and found him sleeping on a couch. The statement said authorities also found a gun on that couch, and a toddler in the house.

An investigation revealed that Edwards was a convicted felon, and he has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. It is not clear if Edwards had an attorney who could comment.

“Louisville needs healing and safety for its citizens, not armed felons seeking bids to shoot police,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in the statement. Louisville police thanked authorities on Twitter after Edward’s arrest was announced, saying “the actions of this person were unacceptable!”