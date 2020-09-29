https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kirsten-gillibrand-is-a-spoiled-high-school-girl/

Posted by Kane on September 29, 2020 1:27 pm

Kirsten Gillibrand — “I will not participate in the degradation of our democracy or our judiciary, or in confirming a judge so clearly unfit for the Supreme Court.”

