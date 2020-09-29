http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PI9EFBduVow/

A large crowd gathered outside the office of U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) in Oakland County, Michigan, on Tuesday demanding he “fill that seat” on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Simple message for Gary Peters: Do your job and #FillThatSeat pic.twitter.com/0zp69RKaJn — Chris Gustafson (@chris_gustafson) September 29, 2020

“While Jill Biden quietly meets with a small crowd of low energy supporters in Michigan today, over 80 people show up with 24 hours notice to demand that Senator Peters do his job and fill that seat,” Michigan Conservative Coalition co-founder Meshawn Maddock, who participated in the protest, told Breitbart News.

“You can’t stop the wave of energy rolling through Michigan right now to re-elect Donald Trump,” she said.

Peters is locked in a tight battle with Republican challenger John James, who is narrowly leading the race by a tenth of one percent, according to a new poll by the Trafalgar Group.

The survey found James with the support of 47.3 percent of likely voters, while Peters had 47.2 percent.

