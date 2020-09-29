https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/liberals-and-conservatives-manage-to-put-aside-their-bickering-and-find-common-ground-over-cnns-stupid-debate-cartoon-pic/

CNN is very excited about their “special coverage” of tonight’s presidential debate.

Apparently one of the things that makes the coverage so special is the awesome accompanying cartoons:

Watch the First Presidential Debate, special coverage tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/nLT27UpsC6 — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2020

Wow, great job, guys!

You’re pretty much supposed to bicker in a debate. https://t.co/amL7OBgNQt — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it’s mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 29, 2020

Plenty of people are in the mood to bicker with CNN over this:

guys — Adam Smith (@asmith83) September 29, 2020

what are you doing — Jason Wojciechowski (@wearyhobo) September 29, 2020

what is this graphic and why — Gravois BRT wanter (@73_Carondelet) September 29, 2020

Why though — John Jacobs (@ItsJohnJacobs) September 29, 2020

🤦‍♂️ — Alex Schieferdecker (@alexschief) September 29, 2020

One side is refusing to vacate power if they lose so I don’t think this cartoon quite captures the moment. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 29, 2020

did a literal child tweet this — John Hendel (@Hendyhendel) September 29, 2020

did cillizza make this comic? — Bryan Says Abolish the Police (@StuckInTheIV) September 29, 2020

Ouch!

this is bad — CrapeHanger (@ipahaver) September 29, 2020

lol what media bias https://t.co/zEOG4jePMW — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 29, 2020

I wonder how many people signed off on this and went, “Yep, that’s the tweet. Send it.” — Chas Z. Mathieu (@chaszmathieu) September 29, 2020

So liberals and conservatives think the cartoon is dumb for mostly different reasons, but it’s nice that they can find common ground on CNN being lame.

