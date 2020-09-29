https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/live-stream-video-president-donald-trump-vs-joe-biden-first-presidential-debate-9-pm-et-90-minutes-no-breaks/
President Donald Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night at 9 PM Eastern at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.
The 90 minute debate will be without breaks despite the Biden Campaigns wishes.
Last Tuesday — six days before the first debate — the Commission on Presidential Debates released the list of topics for the first presidential debate.
The list favors Joe Biden.
The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate:
– The Trump and Biden Records
– The Supreme Court
– Covid-19
– The Economy
– Race and Violence in our Cities
– The Integrity of the Election
Right Side Broadcasting Network will livestream the debate.[embedded content]