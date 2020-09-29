https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/live-stream-video-president-donald-trump-vs-joe-biden-first-presidential-debate-9-pm-et-90-minutes-no-breaks/

President Donald Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday night at 9 PM Eastern at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 90 minute debate will be without breaks despite the Biden Campaigns wishes.

Last Tuesday — six days before the first debate — the Commission on Presidential Debates released the list of topics for the first presidential debate.

The list favors Joe Biden.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Joe Biden’s Campaign Requests Breaks EVERY 30 MINUTES during Tonight’s First Debate — VIDEO

The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate:

– The Trump and Biden Records

– The Supreme Court

– Covid-19

– The Economy

– Race and Violence in our Cities

– The Integrity of the Election

Right Side Broadcasting Network will livestream the debate.

[embedded content]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

