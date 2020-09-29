http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ImxaK4el1CM/

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in the first presidential debate on Tuesday evening at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chris Wallace of Fox News will moderate.

All times Eastern.

9:17 PM: Biden says he’s not here to call out Trump’s lies because everything he says is a lie. Trump keeps talking about Bernie Sanders’ “manifesto” and says he just “lost the left.” Biden wonders if anyone has any idea what “this clown” Trump is doing/saying.

9:13 PM: Trump is pressed on not having a plan to replace Obamacare. Trump claims getting rid of the “individual mandate,” the “worst part of Obamacare,” is his plan. Wallace says he is the moderator of the debate and would like to ask his question. Trump says it seems like he is debating Wallace after Wallace asks what Trump’s healthcare plan is.

Trump talks about drug prices coming down. Trump talks about “insulin” that was “destroying families” and he is “getting it for so cheap” that “it is like water.”

9:10 PM: Trump claims there are not 100 million with pre-existing conditions. Trump accuses Biden of “going socialist.” Biden talks about expanding Obamacare and not wiping anyone off of their private insurance plans.

“My party is me,” Biden says after Trump says the left-wing radicals are “dominating” him.

Biden talks about the 200,000 people who have died under Trump’s watch. Biden wonders what will happen to the people who survived COVID if the Supreme Court strikes down Obamacare.

Biden says Trump is also opposed to Roe v. Wade, and “that is on the ballot as well.” Trump asks why that is on the ballot. “There’s nothing happening there,” Biden says. Biden, exasperated, says, “Donald…”

9:08 PM: Biden says the American people have a right to have a say and that occurs with the Senate and presidential elections. Biden says we should wait to see what the outcome of the election is. Biden says what’s at stake is the Affordable Care Act. He says Trump ran on that, governed on that, and is in the Supreme Court trying to get rid of it. Biden says it will strip insurance away from 20 million people. Biden says Barrett seems like “a very fine person” but she has written that the Affordable Care Act is “not constitutional.”

Biden says women’s rights will be at stake and 100 million people with pre-existing conditions won’t have health care and “insurance companies are going to love this.”

9:07 PM: First question to Trump is about the Supreme Court.

Trump says he won the election and elections have consequences. He says “we have a phenomenal nominee” who is “respected by all” and “good in every way.” He claims some of her biggest endorsers are very liberal people. Trump says he also has “a lot of time after the election.”

Biden is seen coughing.

Trump says Democrats wouldn’t even think about not doing it if they were in power. Trump says they had Merrick Garland but they didn’t win the election so “they were stopped.”

9:06 PM: Trump and Biden get on the stage, but they don’t shake hands due to COVID-19 restrictions. Biden asks Trump: “How are you, man?”

9:05 PM: Chris Wallace welcomes the audience to the debate. He says there will be roughly six 15-minute segments. He says he picked all of the questions and none of the questions have been shared with the commission or the two candidates. No cheering or boos allowed, says Wallace.

Families are in the audience.

An observation from inside the debate hall: Everyone in Biden’s side of the hall is wearing a mask. More than half on Trump’s side, including his four children, are not wearing masks. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it’s a requirement that all guests wear masks. — Tyler Pager (@tylerpager) September 30, 2020

8:45 PM: Hillary’s thoughts on tonight’s debate:

.@HillaryClinton doing some pre-debate spin on @maddow: “[Trump’s] big advantage of being a so-called reality TV star…has run its course. I think his series is about to be canceled.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 30, 2020

Trump motorcade leaves Cleveland hotel for the debate. pic.twitter.com/ApoO4cMb6I — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) September 30, 2020

8:30 PM: Trump will get the first question at the top of the hour after winning the coin toss.

The youngest person on stage tonight will be Chris Wallace.

He’s 72. — Dan Berman (@DHBerman) September 29, 2020

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

Just arrived in the Great State of Ohio. Real Polls have us leading by even more than 2016. With Biden being against Fracking (Energy & Jobs) & your Second Amendment, we should be in very good shape! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2020

CBS NEWS BATTLEGROUND TRACKER The First Debate: Voters who plan to watch are tuning in to root for their candidate to see how they do. CBS News surveyed a representative group of likely voters who say they plan to watch tonight. https://t.co/2x88rgrtYw pic.twitter.com/MGDDXh8MwX — CBS News Poll (@CBSNewsPoll) September 29, 2020

Other doctors are joining in with Dr. Stephens to protest. They are chanting phrases like “Trump Lied, People Died.” Cleveland Police confiscated the megaphone as it is a prohibited item in this area outside the debate stage. @SpectrumNews1OH pic.twitter.com/cniEHqTiHv — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) September 29, 2020

About 200 chanting, sign-wielding demonstrators against President Donald Trump gathered at the Wade Oval late Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University. https://t.co/6vHuC6e5Fl — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) September 29, 2020

As Trump arrives in #Cleveland for #Debates2020, he’ll be trolled by massive billboards from artists like @OBEYGIANT and others: https://t.co/To2MMXcKP5 — Kayla Epstein ὏ (@KaylaEpstein) September 29, 2020

An area of Pennsylvania that is solid red, overall Pennsylvnaia is very much a purple state, blue to the east and west, red in the central. Much of the blue areas though voted for Trump in 2016. https://t.co/rym01OWgnW — Robert Lang WBAL (@Reporterroblang) September 29, 2020

.@JoeBiden arrives Cleveland for debate with Trump … pic.twitter.com/nZJl7bfdXN — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) September 29, 2020

