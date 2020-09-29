https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/spanish-speaking-telemundo-viewers-favor-trumps-debate-performance-margin?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of Spanish speaking viewers of Telemundo think President Trump won the presidential debate Tuesday night with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, according a poll by the cable TV network.

During post-debate coverage, Telemundo anchors displayed a poll showing that 66% of Spanish speaking viewers thought Trump emerged victorious, compared to 34% who thought Biden won.

In 2016, the president won 28% of the country’s Latino vote, which was just 1% higher than what Republican candidate Mitt Romney received in 2012. Polls in late summer showed the president tracking in the low 30s with Hispanic voters, though that number could be as high as 38%.

Though Trump’s numbers among Hispanic numbers still fall below those of President George W. Bush, who won between 40-44% of the Latino vote in 2004, he remains relatively popular compared to previous Republican candidates.

The state in which his Hispanic approval numbers will end of mattering the most will likely be Florida, key to Trump winning reelection. Some polls show Biden has a double-digit lead among those voters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

