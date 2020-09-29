https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/media-personalities-say-biden-shouldnt-participate-next-debate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Media personalities including MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski said Tuesday night that former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, shouldn’t participate in the next scheduled presidential debate with President Trump.

“This is a disgrace, a low point in American debate history. There is no reason, not one, that Joe Biden should participate in another debate,” tweeted Scarborough, co-host of “Morning Joe” on MSNBC.

Brzezinski, the show’s co-host, shared a similar assessment on social media following the first presidential debate.

“No more debates,” she posted. “No more opportunities for Trump to debase American democracy. Biden did well tonight.”

Television commentator Bill Kristol said Biden should refuse to show up for the next debate.

“For the sake of the country, Joe Biden should refuse to appear again on the same stage as Donald Trump,” he wrote. “Biden can have weekly or twice weekly town halls…But he should not put the nation through another ordeal like that.”

CNN commentator April Ryan said another debate with Trump is “beneath” Biden.

“I’m not sure Joe Biden should do another debate with Donald Trump. This is beneath him. It’s obvious that he’s focused on real issues & matters that are important to Americans. And Trump is just being Trump,” she said.

Before the debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she didn’t think Biden should debate Trump.

C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully is moderating the second presidential debate, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, in Miami, on Oct. 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

