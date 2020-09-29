https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/meghan-mccain-gives-birth-baby-girl-names-liberty/

The past few months have been weird for all of us and celebrities are no exception. Many people have used social media to let their friends and family know how their lives are going from a safe distance.

That’s held true to some degree for Meghan McCain, who announced her pregnancy in March when the pandemic panic was starting to go into full swing.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” she posted.

“Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all.”

From that point on, following the recommendation of her doctors, McCain continued her work on “The View” from home, as her fellow co-hosts did.

TRENDING: Texas AG announces 134 felony charges after busting alleged mail-ballot fraud ring

McCain faced another decision that all parents do at some point or another. How much of her pregnancy and how much info about her child did she want to reveal?

With her position, she has many fans — but many enemies as well, and as a precaution, she decided to keep most information about their child out of the public eye.

“Ben and I have made the conscious decision to guard our (growing) families privacy as much as is possible,” she shared at the end of May.

“I believe children have a right to privacy and hope you will all understand as we navigate this as much as possible going forward without sacrificing our comfort or safety.”

She explained how she’d experienced many negative comments that really hurt her during and after the loss of her father and how that influenced her decision to keep her newest addition out of the limelight.

“I know this is an unorthodox choice for a talk show host who is on tv five days a week – but I’ve always lived by the beat of my own drum. Thank you for the continued kind words, support and prayers regarding my pregnancy from so many of you who are nothing but kind. It has meant a lot during this crazy time.”

She continued to share snippets of her life and general pregnancy sentiments that any mother could relate to.

“Every woman who has ever been pregnant deserves a medal of recognition!!” she tweeted on Sept. 14.

“The struggle is real… and the eight month is totally kicking my ass,” she posted on Instagram in August. “Any tips on how to get comfortable sleeping, swollen feet or anything else from all the women who have been down this road would be greatly appreciated!”

“Topknot Friday!” she shared on Sept. 18. “2.5 weeks until my due date and trying to keep myself looking as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like shamu.”

According to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” on Monday evening McCain and her husband Ben Domenech welcomed their little bundle of joy into the world: a daughter named Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

“Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness,” McCain tweeted Tuesday morning. “Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight!”

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the wonderful well wishes and overwhelming kindness. Ben and I are completely and utterly in love with our daughter and feeling indescribably blessed/blissed out. We will be watching her first debate as a family together tonight! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 29, 2020

Perhaps in the near future we’ll get a glimpse of their pride and joy once mom and baby have had some time to settle in. All the best to the family as they navigate this new chapter of life!

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

