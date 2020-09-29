https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/meghanmccain-bendomenech-birth/2020/09/29/id/989433

Meghan McCain gave birth to her first child on Monday, McCain’s ABC’s show “The View” announced on Tuesday.

McCain and her husband, The Federalist’s Ben Domenech, named the newborn girl Liberty Sage McCain Domenech.

McCain had announced her pregnancy in March at the beginning stages of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Daily Caller.

The couple were married in 2017, having moved up the wedding ceremony to make sure that her father, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was suffering from an extremely aggressive brain tumor, would be with them to celebrate. He died less than a year later.

McCain, who is pro-life, suffered a miscarriage last year, which she said she at first blamed on herself.

She said that she shared her story in the hopes that other women in a similar situation would realize that it was not their fault and it was not shameful to openly discuss their pain.

McCain said on Instagram that she has not shared pictures of her baby, or during her pregnancy at all, because she wanted to spare her daughter from the nasty comments McCain has received herself throughout the years, People reported.

McCain is expected to come back to work before the presidential election in November.

