To what extent is migration from south of the border bringing up infections in America? That’s a subject that the media has a block on despite increasing evidence, especially in Texas, of a link between migration and the virus.

Meanwhile country-level data (much of which is incomplete or worthless, but nonetheless) shows Brazil as having the world’s second highest death toll while Mexico has the world’s fourth highest death toll.

So of course it’s the perfect time for Democrats to once again on their familiar program of open borders, dropping immigration enforcement at the border, welcoming any illegal migration who shows up as a refugee, and opening up international immigration all over again.

What could go wrong?

