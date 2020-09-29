https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/michelle-malkin-minnesota-rep-seeing-ilhan-omar-voter-fraud-went-fbi-due-languid-response-contacted-project-veritas-video/

Last night James O’Keefe III released the second blockbuster video exposing voter fraud and ballot harvesting by Ilhan Omar connected political operatives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After his appearance on Hannity James gave a 10 minute warning on his latest release.

10 MINUTE WARNING We are about to drop the voter fraud MOAB. We have obtained a video of a ballot harvester exchanging cash for General Election ballots. This is the smoking gun… #CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/So2YVxSfJv — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

The Project Veritas investigation exposed the pay-for-vote scheme in Minnesota. According to those involved in the scandal Ilhan Omar is the one who came up with the voter fraud scheme.

BREAKING: Omar Connected Harvester SEEN Exchanging $200 for General Election Ballot.”We don’t care illegal.”…”We are taking the money and we’ll vote for you” “@IlhanMN is the one who came up with all this”#CashForBallots pic.twitter.com/mCoCn3ryVK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 29, 2020

The President weighed in.

Michelle Malkin reported last night that the Minnesota Representative who uncovered the voter fraud scheme went to the FBI first but because of their “languid” response,decided to go to Project Veritas.

ICYMI – @stevedraz, the driving force in Minnesota state legislature on @ilhan-related investigations of campaign finance, immigration, tax & election fraud, tells me how he shared #ballotharvesting info w/languid FBI before enlisting @project_veritas to ACT==> https://t.co/yLuYBPjWZg — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 29, 2020

Is it time to begin plans to shut down the FBI and move the work they should be doing to the US Marshals? The current FBI cannot be trusted to perform their duties. It seems the only work they focus on is efforts to remove the President through an illegitimate coup, harass and indict his Administration and then the cover up their related crimes.



