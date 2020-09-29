https://www.newswars.com/minn-rep-says-he-exposed-ilhan-omar-cash-for-votes-allegations-because-fbi-stonewalled-him/

A Minnesota state representative says he went to Project Veritas with the Ilhan Omar ballot harvesting allegations because the FBI stonewalled him entirely.

State Rep. Steve Drazkowski said he first shared the information with the FBI, but the bureau’s response was “languid.”

“I was not convinced that they were going to do an investigation,” he told political commentator Michelle Malkin. “The only other organization that I could think of that would bring it to the surface was Project Veritas.”

This isn’t surprising given how the FBI’s culture under Christopher Wray (pictured above) hasn’t changed much from the days of his predecessor James Comey.

Local Somalis told Project Vertias that Omar was directly involved in the scheme exchanging money for votes.

“Nobody would say that Ilhan Omar isn’t part of this,” said Omar Jamal, a Somali community insider and chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group. “Unless you’re from a different planet, but if you live in this universe, I think everybody knows it.”

Jamal also said that Omar operatives would accompany Somali residents to the voting booth and do the actual voting for them.

“They help us at the voting booth. They allow them to help us,” said one insider recorded on hidden camera. “They go inside with us and help us, and they actually do that inside there.”

One thing is certain: Omar needs all the help she can get, despite being an incumbent, as she isn’t well liked by her local media.

Minnesota’s largest newspaper endorsed her Democratic opponent in the last election, for instance, because the paper felt Omar was too radical and wanted to lead a national movement instead of representing her district.

