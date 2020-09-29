https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minnesota-state-republican-fbi-did-not-respond-to-ballot-harvesting-information-on-ilhan-omar-and-showed-no-interest-in-investigating/
MN GOP Rep. @stevedraz recounts why he went to @jamesokeefeiii w/Ilhan-tied election fraud after reporting to FBI: “I was not convinced that they were going to do an investigation…the only other organization that would do this & bring it to the surface was @project_veritas.” pic.twitter.com/JilGKQcIby
— Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) September 28, 2020
Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) tells Michelle Malkin that he enlisted Project Veritas after the FBI did not respond to the information, and showed no interest in investigating’