https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/minnesota-state-republican-fbi-did-not-respond-to-ballot-harvesting-information-on-ilhan-omar-and-showed-no-interest-in-investigating/

Posted by Kane on September 29, 2020 2:04 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Minnesota State Rep. Steve Drazkowski (R) tells Michelle Malkin that he enlisted Project Veritas after the FBI did not respond to the information, and showed no interest in investigating’

Reaction on twitter…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...