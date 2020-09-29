https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/29/moderator-chris-wallace-rebrands-critical-race-theory-as-racial-sensitivity-training/

If you’ve been reading Twitchy over the last month, you know about how President Trump has cracked down on taxpayer-funded workshops and training at government agencies (and contractors) based on critical race theory — and that’s a massive achievement. However, debate moderator Chris Wallace rebranded critical race theory as “racial sensitivity training” and asked what’s so radical about it? Gee, what’s wrong with taking white men out of the workplace for a three-day training session on dismantling white male culture?

Wallace really never should have asked a question about something he apparently knows nothing about. Actually, Fox News should make him take a three-day workshop so he can see for himself.

