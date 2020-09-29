https://www.theepochtimes.com/multiple-people-dead-after-shots-were-fired-in-oregon-hostage-situation-officials_3518927.html

Several people died during a hostage situation that occurred in Salem, Oregon, on Monday, according to officials.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a potential hostage situation at around 12:30 p.m. local time on Monday, according to a news release from the agency.

A trained hostage negotiator was on scene and attempted to speak to a suspect. However, officials said that “shots were fired,” according to authorities.

“There were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect,” according to the release. The sheriff’s office didn’t say how many people died in the hostage situation.

The news release added that the Department of Oregon State Police is now investigating the matter. No deputies were injured, and any deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave amid the investigation, officials said.

The sheriff’s office offered no other details, including the names of the victims or the suspect. It also did not elaborate on what led to the hostage situation.

They were not clear on who fired the first shot or how it escalated, officials told KOIN.

The release added that there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the community.

The incident occurred near Juneva Place Southeast near Mahrt Avenue, reported KATU-2.

Salem is located about 50 miles southwest of Portland.

