ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Chris Mortensen are reporting that the Titans and Vikings team facilities are being closed by the NFL. It’s unclear why the facilities are being closed. “We are shutting Tennessee down until Saturday,” a league source tells Russini. Mortensen is reporting the Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday in Minneapolis, will also have their facility closed “until further notice.”

According to Russini, a source tells her the Titans have three players who have tested COVID positive and five team personnel positives. She further reports the team will have to work remotely this week as access to the building will be restricted. Mortensen reports the Vikings had zero positive results during their latest round of testing.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Titans are scheduled to play at home Sunday against the Steelers while the Vikings are supposed to travel to Houston to face the Texans.

(Update): The Steelers have been told to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Titans in Nashville. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports all eight cases within the Titans organization are asymptomatic.

