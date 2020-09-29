http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-xh2ehr0Tqc/

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) was busted strolling through an airport Friday after demanding the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) implement mandatory masks for travelers.

The photos were first reported by the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson.

Here we go again, right?

Our fascist elites tell us Global Warming is real, is gunna flood the coasts, and they pass or want to pass all kinds of expensive and freedom-killing laws to save the coasts from flooding, and then CNN, Barack Obama, and Bill Gates invest millions of dollars to move to the very same coasts they claim are doomed because you and I own air conditioners.

Then they tell us masks are absolutely necessary to save lives, and pass all these stifling laws forcing perfectly healthy people into masks, and relentlessly shame anyone who pushes back or even questions the mask dogma. Now, we know that when they don’t think anyone is watching, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Feinstein are apparently so convinced masks are unnecessary, they don’t wear them.

What’s more, Nancy Pelosi is 80 freakin’ years old. She’s 80 and not wearing a mask around others.

Dianne Feinstein is 87 freakin’ years old. She’s 87 and strolling around an airport without a mask.

Here’s the Feinstein photo from just last Friday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, one of the busiest airports in the world.

Oh, and Feinstein is so concerned with Global Warming, she also flew into Dulles on a private jet.

Get this… Back in June, so just a few months ago, Feinstein demanded the FAA “implement a mandatory mask policy for all airport and airline employees and passengers as cases of coronavirus continue to surge.”

“I ask that you issue guidance as soon as possible so passengers can have a clear understanding of the requirements and so that we may reduce exposure for workers and travelers alike[.]”

Why are the very people telling us that masks save lives, not wearing masks?

If you were 80 or 87-years-old and truly believed a mask would save you from catching the coronavirus, which is especially deadly to the elderly, would you not wear a mask in, of all places, an airport?

So why is Feinstein not wearing a mask?

What does she truly believe?

Same with Global Warming…

If you truly believed the planet was warming to a point where sea levels are going to rise and flood the coasts, that this threat was very real and imminent, would you spend millions to move right to the edge of the coast, would you invest millions on land you truly believed was doomed to be flooded any day?

These people are godless liars.

