FLASHBACK: Hypocrite Hillary Says Questioning Election a National ‘Threat’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.07.17
Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hypocritically suggested the 2016 general election may be “illegitimate” on Monday, despite viciously attacking then-candidate Donald Trump for similar comments he made on the campaign trail last fall.
Clinton raised eyebrows on Monday when she shockingly refused to “rule out” the possibility that the entire 2016 general election may be “illegitimate,” bizarrely suggesting the United States Supreme Court may have to mediate the constitutional crisis.
Hillary was singing a very different tune prior to election day, smearing the GOP candidate for suggesting voter fraud and a “rigged system” could undermine the American election system.
“He said a lot of things throughout those three debates. But I’ve got to tell you there’s one in particular… out of that third debate that no presidential nominee of either party has ever said before,” said Clinton prior to Election Day.
“He refused to say that he would respect the results of our election. I have to admit when we were both asked the question I assumed he would say what everybody has always said, which is, ‘Of course,’” she added.
“To say you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy,” said Hillary.
ADD IT TO THE LIST: Hillary Blames Supreme Court Decision for 2016 Election Loss
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.17.19
Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton continued her worldwide excuses tour this week; asserting a Supreme Court decision regarding the “Voting Rights Act” had a major impact in her 2016 loss to Donald Trump.
“Now, I was the first person who ran for president in more than 50 years without the protection of the Voting Rights Act. And let me just say, it makes a difference,” said Clinton at an event hosted by the American Federation of Teachers.
“The latest remarks were seemingly the first time she alleged a structural disadvantage created by the Supreme Court. In 2013, the Court drew Democrats’ ire when it struck down a portion of the Voting Rights Act, which was passed in 1965 as a way to secure voting rights for African Americans,” reports Fox News.
.@HillaryClinton: “You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election for these 4 reasons. Number One: Voter suppression.”
Hillary now blames “voter suppression” as the reason she lost the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/AkwXQcUBw7
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019
“Voters faced intimidation and harassment that echoed some of the worst chapters in our nation’s history,” she said. “Voter ID requirements amounted to a modern-day poll tax. Voter ID requirements, which were literally made up for the purpose of preventing certain people from actually being able to cast a vote that would be counted. We saw fewer voting places, long lines, and malfunctioning equipment — again, in certain places.”
To date, Clinton has blamed her 2016 loss on the mainstream media, Facebook, Barack Obama, Bernie Sanders, the FBI, James Comey, misogyny, racism, local newspapers, Russia, and more.
