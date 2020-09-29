https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-hillary-clinton-to-join-msnbc-for-tonights-debate-pre-show-coverage/

FLASHBACK: Hypocrite Hillary Says Questioning Election a National ‘Threat’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.07.17

Former Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton hypocritically suggested the 2016 general election may be “illegitimate” on Monday, despite viciously attacking then-candidate Donald Trump for similar comments he made on the campaign trail last fall.

Clinton raised eyebrows on Monday when she shockingly refused to “rule out” the possibility that the entire 2016 general election may be “illegitimate,” bizarrely suggesting the United States Supreme Court may have to mediate the constitutional crisis.

Hillary was singing a very different tune prior to election day, smearing the GOP candidate for suggesting voter fraud and a “rigged system” could undermine the American election system.

“He said a lot of things throughout those three debates. But I’ve got to tell you there’s one in particular… out of that third debate that no presidential nominee of either party has ever said before,” said Clinton prior to Election Day.

“He refused to say that he would respect the results of our election. I have to admit when we were both asked the question I assumed he would say what everybody has always said, which is, ‘Of course,’” she added.

“To say you won’t respect the results of the election, that is a direct threat to our democracy,” said Hillary.

Watch Hillary’s hypocritical comments above.