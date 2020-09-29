The National Guard will be one of several groups deployed to maintain order outside of the first presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson told residents of his city on Monday that the Ohio National Guard would be in Cleveland to secure the area and to reduce any “distractions” that might be caused by protesters.

“Even though a lot of your attention and your questions may be around the demonstration and the protests and security … this is a historical debate … and what our job is to do is to minimize all of those distractions that may occur that … would not allow for people who are viewing the debate to really get the essence of the two candidates,” he said.

Trucks filled with National Guard personnel were spotted rolling toward the city on Tuesday morning. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, mentioned earlier in September that he received a request to have the National Guard join the Cleveland Police in securing the area ahead of the debate.

“After receiving a formal request from Cleveland officials last night, I am issuing a proclamation today that activates around 300 @OHNationalGuard members to help @CLEPolice ensure a safe and secure environment for those attending Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland,” DeWine wrote.

Several activist groups have already announced plans to protest in the area, including Black Lives Matter and a group known as Refuse Fascism . LaTonya Goldsby, the president of Cleveland’s Black Lives Matter chapter, said she intends for the protests to remain peaceful.

“We are looking to get together and have a peaceful demonstration and talk about the issues as it relates to Cleveland. This presidential debate has just created chaos within the city,” Goldsby said.

Local leaders throughout the nation have deployed National Guard personnel to restore order during the protests and riots that have taken place since the death of George Floyd in May.