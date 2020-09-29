https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/29/ohio-national-guard-deployed-to-cleveland-ahead-of-tonights-debate/

It’s come to this. . .

The Ohio National Guard as well as other federal agencies were deployed to Cleveland ahead of tonight’s debate just in case things get out of hand:

There will be 300 guardsmen deployed around the city:

And Cleveland police are taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach:

Protests are expected:

Sigh.

