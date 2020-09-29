https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/29/ouch-trump-starts-off-by-throwing-a-right-hook-out-of-the-gate-at-the-debate-by-quoting-obama/

The presidential debate had barely begun when former President Barack Obama was quoted, and it wasn’t Obama’s VP doing the quoting. President Trump said this in response to a question about the Republicans moving forward with a confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court:

And @realDonaldTrump comes out guns blazing when asked why he nominated Barrett: “Because elections have consequences and we won.” — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) September 30, 2020

Trump just quoted Obama out of the gate, ‘Elections have consequences.’ #Debates2020 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 30, 2020

It’s always fun to see Barack Obama’s infamous quote get thrown in Democrat faces.

Trump starts off by throwing a right hook, throwing the Democrat’s own words back in their face about his Supreme Court nomination. “Elections have consequences.” #debates — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) September 30, 2020

“Elections have consequences.” Opening with a stiletto to the ribs, forged by his opponent. #Debates2020 — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 30, 2020

