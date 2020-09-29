https://clashdaily.com/2020/09/pandering-fail-kamala-harriss-rapper-problem-snoop-dogg-tupac-and-the-notorious-b-i-g/

Does Senator Kamala Harris think we’re still living in the 90s?!

From the moment she decided to run for President, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) has been trying desperately to push her “street cred” as a culturally savvy black woman–but she keeps failing spectacularly.

Harris dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee because she was unable to gain more than 3% support with the crowded primary field.

The New York Post reported that Harris was polling poorly. It was so bad that even though she was the sitting Senator from the single most populous state which also leans left, she was behind Mayor “Preachy” Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. How embarrassing!

Trending: Why Did The New York Times Bury THIS Detail In Their ‘Trump Taxes’ Hit Piece? The RealClearPolitics average of Iowa polls put [Harris] at 3.3 percent, behind South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 24 percent, Sen. Bernie Sanders at 18.3 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 17.7 percent, Joe Biden at 16.3 percent and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 5.3 percent.

Newsweek published an article in August showing that Harris was struggling to get support from black voters, even trailing behind noted cultural appropriator, Senator Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren (D-MA). YIKES!

[Harris] also trailed behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and in more recent polls, behind Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, with one November Quinnipiac University poll showing Harris flagging with 6 percent of support from Black voters, compared with Biden’s 44 percent, Sanders’ 10 percent and Warren’s 8 percent.

On Friday, Senator Harris was taking part in a virtual NAACP Conference with CNN commentator Angela Rye when she was asked who the best rapper alive is. Harris answered Tupac Shakur who was killed in a 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting.

Rye then gave Harris an out for her ridiculous mistake of naming a rapper who has been dead for 24 years. She says that to “West Coast girls, Tupac lives on!”

Harris says, “I keep doing that!” but then can’t name a single live rapper she considers the best. She does attempt a swipe at (presumably) Kanye West when she says that “there are some that I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” Unless she meant Cardi B. who is now conducting “serious interviews” with leftwing politicians, the most recent was with Joe Biden for Elle magazine, but that seems unlikely. Celebrities weighing in on politics is fine when they agree with the left.

“Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on — I’m with you,” Rye said as Harris laughed. “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that,” Harris said. She then tried to think of another living rapper that she deemed the best. “I mean, there’s so many,” Harris said, before taking an apparent swipe at some unnamed rappers: “There are some that I — I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” Source: Washington Examiner

Here’s the clip:

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

Look, I’m not a fan of rap, but I’m apparently in the minority. It’s literally everywhere, and even I can name a half-dozen popular rappers from the past 5 years. Harris could have taken the easy out and just freaking named Cardi B. as the “best rapper alive” since she’s already said in several interviews that she was a fan.

I’ll believe that when she can recite the lyrics to a single Cardi B. song.

Senator Harris must have 90s rappers on her mind because just yesterday during prepared remarks opposing President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett she mixed up the pop-culture nickname for Ruth Bader Ginsburg with another 90s rapper, Biggie Smalls. Christopher George Latore Wallace was known by the stage names The Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, or simply Biggie, and he was also killed in a drive-by shooting, but this was in 1997 in Los Angeles.

Still, Harris said that leftists proudly wear their “Notorious B.I.G. t-shirts” when she meant to say “Notorious R.B.G.” shirts.

Kamala Harris as she speaks about Ruth Bader Ginsburg: “Yes, we wear those Notorious B.I.G. t-shirts with a lot of pride.” Total phony! pic.twitter.com/iWj4Sr8s1K — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2020

Harris has been doing this kind of thing for quite some time.

Let’s not forget that Harris told The Breakfast Club that she smoked pot in college in 1986 while listening to Tupac and Snoop Dogg who released their first albums in 1991 and 1993 respectively.

Perhaps being a time-traveling weed-smoker has messed up her ability to keep track of any rappers except a handful of the single most popular ones from the 1990s.

It’s either that or she’s even worse at pandering to black voters than Hillary with her hot sauce in her purse and “feelin’ no ways tired” or Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” comment.

Do you think that the Partisan Presstitutes will call her on it?

If the little banter between Harris and Angela Rye is any indication, the answer is “Hell, no!” They’ll probably cover for her. But we’ll never actually know what the Media (D) would do because it isn’t just Joe Biden that the Democrats are hiding in the basement–Kamala hasn’t been out there, either.

Although, she’s out there telling voters otherwise.

Kamala Harris claims she “does national news press conferences.” She hasn’t taken a single question at a “press conference” since she was announced as Joe Biden’s VP nominee on August 11. pic.twitter.com/4hF50nsIpx — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2020

Typical Kamala. She just can’t stop lying.

You can’t blame the Democrats with their strategy of hiding their awful Presidential and Veep candidates as much as possible. If they’re put out there in front of everyone, it’ll be clear that Joe is a prop and they’re just trying to slide in Kamala as the first half-black, half-Asian, female President who votes further left than Bernie Sanders.

Would Democrats really rally behind the woman who is so unlikeable that she was only able to get 3.3% of the Democrat vote?

Who would vote for this woman with the witchy cackle every time she lies and/or is uncomfortable?

Imagine four years of that.

That right there is nightmare fuel.

And yet, millions of people will vote for the “Harris/Biden” ticket because…Orange Man Bad.

Unreal.

