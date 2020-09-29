https://www.dailywire.com/news/police-break-up-1000-person-party-near-florida-state-university

Police in Tallahassee, Florida, broke up a party near Florida State University (FSU) where approximately 1,000 people were in attendance over the weekend.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, the Tallahassee Police Department claimed that they received dozens of calls complaining about large gatherings in the area, including one party where there were nearly 700 vehicles, according to CNN, .

Police officers in Tallahassee, home of Florida State University, responded to more than a dozen calls in reference to large crowds last weekend, including a gathering involving more than 1,000 people gathered outside along with 700 vehicles, police say https://t.co/p7vJfKiAXR — CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2020

The police department’s statement read:

This weekend, the Tallahassee Police Department responded to more than a dozen calls for service in reference to large crowds gathering. The crowds ranged in size, including one with approximately 700 vehicles and more than 1,000 people gathered outside at the Tenn Street Apartments, located at 600 Dixie Drive, just before midnight. Most of the travel lanes were blocked throughout the complex. Thanks to efforts from TPD’s Patrol Bureau and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office helicopter, officers were able to safely disperse the crowd. While most of the crowds this weekend dispersed without incident, one ended with gunfire. On Sunday, Sept. 27, just before 5 a.m., a crowd gathered at the Circle K, located at 2807 S. Monroe St. A dispute broke out, resulting in gunfire. Initial information indicates multiple shots were fired from different weapons. Several cars in and around the parking lot were struck. The shooting continued north on S. Monroe Street. Officers located additional evidence of the shooting on the 2500 block of S. Monroe St. Two people were injured in the shooting. The victims, both adult males, are currently being treated at local hospitals. One victim was treated and released; the other is in serious but stable condition. Investigators ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident on S. Monroe Street, but did not speak with an officer on scene, or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. This is an active investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

FSU President John Thrasher said in a Sept. 18 letter to students, “The choices you make don’t just impact you. They affect your friends, families, professors, FSU staff, and the Tallahassee community at large, as well as our ability to hold in-person classes and future events and provide campus services.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier proposed a “bill of rights” for college students that would offer them the leeway to party despite social distancing measures. “That’s what college kids do, and they’re at low risk,” DeSantis said, according to CNN affiliate WJXT. “And I just think that we’ve got to be reasonable about this and really focus the efforts on where the most significant risk is.”

“I just think that we’ve got to be reasonable about this and really focus the efforts on where the most significant risk is,” DeSantis added.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 704,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14,143 deaths in Florida as of Sept. 29.

