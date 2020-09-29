https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anchor-southdakota-bottle-politics/2020/09/29/id/989506

A 28-year-old news anchor from Columbia, South Carolina, was arrested in South Dakota on Sunday for smashing a beer bottle across the face of an acquaintance after they got into an argument about politics, the Sioux Falls police said.

Kamie Roesler, who anchors the morning news program on NBC/CW dual affiliate WIS in Columbia, South Carolina, was charged with aggravated assault for striking an unidentified 32-year-old man whom she knew and engaged in a disagreement with, police said.

“They’re not in any type of relationship,” Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said during a reporters’ briefing. “The victim said that it was some type of political argument.”

Clemens did not offer any further detail about the argument other than it came while a group of people were sitting outside when it erupted.

The victim, who was from Colton, South Dakota, according to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, appeared to require stitches but refused medical attention by EMTs who responded to the scene, Clemens said.

Roesler, a native of North Dakota, previously worked for ABC/CW dual affiliate KSFY in Sioux Falls for more than five years. Both WIS and KSFY are owned by Gray Television. Roesler began working at WIS a year ago.

WIS said it was aware of the incident and reported that Roesler was arrested for aggravated assault. WIS News Director Brad Hyatt told McClatchy News the station has no other comment.

