A majority of voters say they plan to watch the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

A Monmouth University Poll released Tuesday indicates nearly 3-in-4 voters plan to watch the debate, which will take place at 9 p.m. EST on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

Poll results show:

74% of voters say they will watch the debate.

78% of Democrats say they plan to watch the presidential candidates square off.

76% of Republicans say they will turn on the debate.

70% of independents say they will watch the presidential debate.

87% of voters say the debates likely won’t change who they plan to support in the election.

Director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute Patrick Murray said the voters watching the debate “already have a rooting interest in one side or the other.”

“The spin and media framing after the fact is more important for potentially moving the small group of persuadable voters who remain,” Murray said in a statement.

The debate will be moderated by “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace. The next debates will air on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Vice President Mike Pence and vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., are scheduled to debate on Oct. 7.

The poll surveyed 809 registered U.S. voters from Sept. 24-27. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

