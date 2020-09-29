https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pennsylvania-voters/2020/09/29/id/989340

Fifty-four percent of likely voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania favor Joe Biden, compared to 45% who support President Donald Trump, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Among registered voters, Biden is backed by 54%, while 44% favor Trump.

Here are how the results of the Pennsylvania poll, released Tuesday, break down:

53% of male likely voters in the state support Trump, compared to 46% who favor Biden.

61% of female likely voters back Biden, while 38% support Trump.

43% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, compared to 55% who disapprove.

71% of Trump supporters say they are very enthusiastic about their candidate, while 51% of Biden backers say they are very enthusiastic about the former vice president.

The poll, conducted Sept. 21-26, surveyed 702 registered voters and 567 likely voters in Pennsylvania. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 percentage points among registered voters and 5 percentage points among likely voters.

