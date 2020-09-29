http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m2RHBRoz938/

President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) are locked in a dead heat in Arizona, a Susquehanna Polling and Research survey released Tuesday showed.

The survey, conducted on behalf of the Center for American Greatness, was taken September 25-27, among 500 likely voters, showed Trump and the former vice president locked with 47 percent support each. The survey also showed Trump edging out Biden by four percent in favorability ratings in the state at 44 percent to 40 percent:

Perhaps most significantly, the survey demonstrated the inroads the president has made with Hispanic voters:

The poll also provides further evidence that President Trump is running stronger with Hispanics this year than he did in 2016. The Center for American Greatness polls of Florida and Nevada both show the same phenomenon. The poll of Arizona shows Trump with support from 40 percent of Hispanic voters versus 31 percent in 2016.

While Democrat candidates typically fare better among minority groups, Biden appeared to lose support among black and Hispanic voters after selecting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate.

As Breitbart News reported in August:

Ten percent of black and Hispanic voters have changed their support from Biden to Trump in just two months.

This decline in support for Biden and increase in support for Trump among black and Hispanic voters has caused Biden’s lead among registered voters to drop from 14 points — 55 percent to 41 percent — in the same nationwide poll conducted for CNN by SSRS in June, to four percent — 50 percent to 46 percent — in the nationwide poll of 987 registered voters conducted for CNN by SSRS between August 12 and August 15. The poll has a margin of error of four percent, which means the race for president is now a statistical tie. Arizona voters also chose jobs and the economy, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, as their top two priorities, although the survey found “respondents split along party lines on both issues.” Additionally, the survey gave a glimpse into the Grand Canyon’s State’s senate race, with Democrat Mark Kelly leading Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) 48 percent to 45 percent — a lead within the survey’s 4.3 percent margin of error. Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Arizona by 3.5 percent, or just over 91,200 votes, in 2016. Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden leading Trump in the state by 2.8 percent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

