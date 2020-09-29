https://www.axios.com/pompeo-vatican-visit-china-deal-pope-francis-70fd1ae3-0926-4bbc-bd9c-3cd5d854f9e8.html?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=onhrs

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit the Vatican on Tuesday to protest the pending renewal of a controversial deal with China.

Behind the scenes: Pope Francis has reportedly declined to meet with Pompeo, citing the imminent U.S. election.

The big picture: The terms of the deal with Beijing are secret, but it reportedly gives the Vatican a say in the appointment of bishops in the government-sanctioned Church in China.

It’s controversial for multiple reasons.

Some critics argued that cutting a deal with the Chinese government meant selling out the many Chinese Catholics who take the risk of worshipping in non-sanctioned churches. Others including Pompeo contend that in order to facilitate stronger ties with China, the Church has declined to take a strong stand against China’s human rights abuses.

“The Vatican endangers its moral authority, should it renew the deal,” Pompeo tweeted earlier this month.

Between the lines: It’s highly unusual for a senior U.S. official to criticize the pope so forcefully.

Worth noting: Francis already has plenty on his plate. He removed a senior cardinal who had been viewed as a potential future pope last week over claims he embezzled Church funds, per AP.

