The Portland Police Association, the union for front-line police officers, has been a frequent target of protests, as well as graffiti and attempts at more serious property damage, including fires.

As about 150 protesters arrived at the union office, police announced via loudspeaker that nearby streets remained open to auto traffic and that the sidewalk in front of the union building was closed. People who stood there, police said, could be subject to force including impact munitions and pepper spray.

Some demonstrators nonetheless stood in the street. A handful stood in front of the building and tagged the building with graffiti.

Officers arrived shortly after, standing in the roadway between the largest group of protesters and the Portland Police Association building. Police made several arrests and surrounded the union building, preventing protesters from approaching.

The rioters also started a racist attack on black cops calling them cons and race traitors

A rioter can be heard also saying “skin-folk ain’t yo kin-folk.”

Video below:

Now they’re doing the racist thing where they call black cops coons & say they’re race traitors. The trash can here is also saying how “skin-folk ain’t yo kin-folk” which makes total sense! These #Portland #Antifa commies really know how to convince people to see their side! pic.twitter.com/3r3KlpZayH — Darth Crypto (NEW ACCOUNT) (@DarthCryptoTFC) September 29, 2020

A few moments later the crowd cheered after an officer was hit in the head with what looks to be a firework that was thrown by the rioters.

Video below:

The crowd cheers after an officer is hit in the head with what looks to be a firework is thrown by rioters #Portlandprotests pic.twitter.com/L0shQeO3kJ — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 29, 2020

They also used a mace to attack the police.

Video below:

It looks like they may have used mace on the Portland Police pic.twitter.com/ReoGat5Ph3 — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) September 29, 2020

Portland PD gave an official statement about the attack.

Objects were thrown at officers. At least two people have been arrested. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 29, 2020

Well, now it’s not a question if All Lives Matter it’s a question if all Black Lives Matter, racism at it’s best!

