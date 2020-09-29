https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mikeparson-missouri-coronavirus/2020/09/29/id/989332

Noting Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s strong opposition to laws mandating the wearing of masks in public, opponents of the conservative Republican chief executive had a field day with the news last week that he and wife Teresa were diagnosed with COVID-19.

But signs are strong that Parson, 65, will win a full term this fall. The latest “Missouri Scout” poll completed Sept. 17, showed the Show Me State chief executive leading Democratic opponent and State Auditor Nicole Galloway by 52 to 43 percent statewide.

The same “Scout” survey showed President Trump leading Joe Biden in Missouri by 53 to 45 percent — a healthy edge, but down from the 3-to-2 margin by which Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in Missouri in 2016.

Supporters of Parson privately voiced concern that being quarantined in the Governor’s Mansion for two weeks will hurt his campaign and Galloway will gain ground.

Others believe that a hard-hitting campaign against the ailing governor will only create sympathy.

Elected lieutenant governor in 2016, Parson assumed the state’s top job two years later when fellow Republican Eric Greitens resigned the governorship in disgrace.

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.

