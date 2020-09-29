https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/prayers-general-michael-flynn-faces-corrupt-evil-court-today-feast-archangel-st-michael-leads-warriors-evil/

General Michael Flynn has St. Michael the Archangel on his side.

Today General Flynn approaches the court again. The government has asked that his case be thrown out due to massive corruption, lies and all out evil on the part of the Obama Administration’s Deep State in efforts to frame and wrongfully indict the war hero. However the corrupt judge now won’t end the case. After months of stalling and pushing the legal system into unknown territory, in an effort to embarrass General Flynn and the Trump Administration, Judge Emmet Sullivan sits in front of the court again today.

The judge has inserted himself into the role of prosecutor. This is not his to take. He is wrong. But not only is he wrong, he doesn’t know that General Flynn is armed and ready.

You see, today is the feast of St. Michael the Archangel. St. Michael fights for justice against evil. St. Michael is General Flynn’s namesake. Here is the prayer to St. Michael the Archangel:

St. Michael the Archangel,

defend us in battle.

Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.

May God rebuke him, we humbly pray,

and do thou,

O Prince of the heavenly hosts,

by the power of God,

thrust into hell Satan,

and all the evil spirits,

who prowl about the world

seeking the ruin of souls. Amen. . O glorious prince St. Michael,

chief and commander of the heavenly hosts,

guardian of souls, vanquisher of rebel spirits,

servant in the house of the Divine King

and our admirable conductor,

you who shine with excellence

and superhuman virtue deliver us from all evil,

who turn to you with confidence

and enable us by your gracious protection

to serve God more and more faithfully every day. Lee Smith shared this morning that General Flynn is named after St. Michael the Archangel.

For PERMANENT COUP, @BarbaraRedgate told me her brother @GenFlynn was named after St. Michael. “The Archangel Michael is the angel who fights, leading warriors against evil.” Today, Sept 29, is Feast of St. Michael.@JosephJFlynn1 @GoJackFlynn @SidneyPowell1 @molmccann — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithDC) September 29, 2020

God bless America and General Flynn today.

