https://100percentfedup.com/trump-slams-biden-about-his-relationship-with-the-chinese-china-ate-your-lunch-joe-and-its-no-wonder-your-son-made-millions-of-dollars-with-china-video/
As the topic of the debate turns to China, Biden attempts to blast President for our country’s large deficit that we owe to China. The former VP suggests that the recent trade deals are useless and that China has “mastered the art of the steal.” Without hesitation, Trump slams Biden’s relationship with China:
China ate your lunch, Joe…
And it’s no wonder…
Your son made millions of dollars with China…
TRUMP: “China ate your lunch, Joe. And it’s no wonder. Your son made millions of dollars with China. And the mayor of Moscow’s wife gave your son $3.5 million.” pic.twitter.com/0cjDkoZCfV
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 30, 2020