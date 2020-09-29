https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-trump-joe-biden-court-packing

President Donald Trump attacked Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden during Tuesday night’s debate after Biden refused to answer whether he would add justices to the Supreme Court following Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death.

Ginsburg

died Sept. 18 at the age of 87 following a long bout with cancer.

What are the details?

In the first of the presidential debates, Biden demanded Trump “shut up, man,” and refused to say whether he would pack the court if the president’s conservative pick —

Amy Coney Barrett — is confirmed to replace the late Justice Ginsburg.

“Whatever position I take on that, that’ll become the issue,” Biden said. “The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You’re in voting, now vote, and let your senators know how strongly you feel. But vote now.”

Trump interrupted, “Are you going to pack the court? Are you going to pack the court?”

Trump then turned to moderator Chris Wallace and, referring to Biden, said, “He doesn’t want to answer.”

Biden insisted, “I’m not going to answer the question, because the question is, the question is, the question is,” trailing off while Trump interrupted him to answer the question once more.

“Will you shut up, man?” Biden fired back.

Trump, undaunted, continued, “Who’s on your list, Joe? Who is on your list? He’s going to pack the court.”

Biden, clearly frustrated, snapped, “This is so unpresidential. … Keep yapping, man!”

Trump then came in for the kill, and said, “The people understand, Joe. In 47 years, you’ve done nothing. They understand.”

