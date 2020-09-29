https://nationalfile.com/video-trump-spends-1-minute-debating-chris-wallace-not-trump-about-his-covid-response/

At the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, President Trump spent a contentious 60 seconds appearing to debate Chris Wallace, the Fox News host serving as the debate’s moderator, without Biden saying a word.

Wallace began asking a very long winded question in which he claimed President Trump has disagreed with his COVID-19 response team, with Wallace ostensibly worried that the COVID-19 vaccines will take longer than President Trump believes.

After taking 18 seconds to ask his question, President Trump responds that the push for a COVID-19 vaccine has become “a very political thing” because “people like” Biden want it to be.

Wallace is literally debating trump more than Biden is.

After delivering less than a 30 second answer, Wallace interrupted President Trump, pressing him on whether he agrees with medical professionals on the vaccine effort or not.

In all of this time, Biden did not respond, and was only shown briefly when President Trump referred to Biden as “people like this.”

President Trump repeatedly sparred with Wallace throughout the debate, with some commentators suggesting the moderator was siding with Biden and debating the president alongside him.

