During Tuesday evening’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, Trump called out Biden for the direction he believes the Democratic Party to be headed in, as well as saying that Biden wouldn’t fare very well among his possibly far-left colleagues.

Biden was in the middle of speaking about his plan for the health care system should he be elected, and when Biden brought up that he wanted people under his plan to keep their private health care, Trump couldn’t help but interject.

“Your Party wants to go socialist medicine and socialist health care,” Trump told Biden, “and they’re going to dominate you, Joe. You know that.”

It got a little awkward after that moment.

