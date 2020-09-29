https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-tells-reporters-i-dont-know-who-proud-boys-are?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Wednesday said that he is not familiar with the Proud Boys but that they should allow law enforcement officers to do their jobs.

“But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are but whoever they are they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work,” the president told reporters on Wednesday while also calling for Biden to denounce Antifa.

Trump’s comments on Wednesday followed his remarks during the first presidential debate Tuesday night.

“You have repeatedly criticized the vice president for not specifically calling out Antifa and other left-wing extremist groups,” moderator Chris Wallace said at the debate to President Trump. “But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacist and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

“Sure I’m willing to do that,” Trump said, adding, “I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not from the right-wing.”

Wallace and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pressed the president to issue a condemnation.

When Trump asked for a specific name to denounce, and Biden mentioned the Proud Boys, the president responded: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by. But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what, somebody’s gotta do something about Antifa and the left.”

The website proudboysusa.com lists a number of “core values,” some of which include, “minimal government,” “maximum freedom,” “closed borders,” “anti-racism,” “venerating the housewife” and “reinstating a spirit of Western chauvinism.”

“Though these are our central tenets, all that is required to become a Proud Boy is that a man declare he is ‘a Western chauvinist who refuses to apologize for creating the modern world,'” the website explains. “We do not discriminate based upon race or sexual orientation/preference. We are not an ‘ism’, ‘ist’, or ‘phobic’ that fits the Left’s narrative. We truly believe that the West Is The Best and welcome those who believe in the same tenets as us.”

