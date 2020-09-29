https://hannity.com/media-room/pressley-roots-of-policing-are-inextricably-linked-to-the-antebellum-slave-patrols-of-the-south/

PRESSLEY on PROTESTS: ‘It’s Time for You to Pay Us What You Owe Us’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.05.20

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley weighed-in on the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement sweeping the country Friday; saying “it’s time, pay us what you us” from the floor of the House of Representatives.

“Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders,” said Pressley.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley: “Black Lives Matter is a mandate from the people. It’s time — pay us what you owe us. Our Black skin is not a crime. It is the beautiful robe of nation-builders.” pic.twitter.com/48avufRaif — The Hill (@thehill) June 26, 2020

President Trump ripped New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Thursday; saying the local police force is “furious” over his plans to install a ‘Black Liver Matter’ mural near Trump Tower on 5th avenue in Manhattan.

“Told that @NYCMayorv Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” posted Trump on Twitter.

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. “Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon”, referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

Bill de Blasio pledged Tuesday to create a new task force to crackdown on his hometown’s unprecedented use of illegal fireworks this week; saying a “huge sting operation” will target illegal sellers across all five boroughs.

“We’re going to start a huge sting operation to go and get these illegal fireworks at the base, meaning everywhere they’re being sold around New York City and even where they are being sold in surrounding states that we know are flowing into New York City,” he said.

New Yorkers gathered at Mayor Bill de Blasio’s residence on Monday night chanting “If we can’t sleep, you won’t sleep.” It comes as the city saw more than 800 complaints about fireworks filed this month. A huge increase from last year’s number of just 21 complaints in June pic.twitter.com/IKbmw80hu0 — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 23, 2020

“The sheriff’s office, the FDNY, the NYPD have come together in an illegal fireworks task force. We will have over 40 officers from each of those three organizations, including 12 FDNY fire marshals. The NYPD intelligence bureau will be a part of this effort to help us track down where the fireworks are coming from to begin with. Deputy sheriffs will be out there addressing this at the root,” he added.

Read the full report here.