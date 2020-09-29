https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/518887-proud-boys-celebrate-online-after-trumps-debate-stand-back-stand-by-comment

The far-right group the Proud Boys celebrated Tuesday night after President TrumpDonald John TrumpCensus Bureau intends to wrap up count on Oct. 5 despite judge’s order Top House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents New Yorkers report receiving ballots with wrong name, voter addresses MORE refused to denounce white supremacy and mentioned them during the first presidential debate.

When asked by debate moderator Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceCompromise, yes — but how? A pre-debate suggestion Trump tax reveal roils presidential race Voters split on whether Trump, Biden will win first debate: poll MORE if he’d denounce the violence from white supremacist groups, Trump replied: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by! But I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about antifa and the left.”

The Proud Boys immediately shared a new logo online that included the phrase “stand back and stand by.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenTop House Republican calls for probe of source of NYT Trump tax documents Judge’s ruling creates fresh hurdle for Trump’s TikTok ban Harris says she hasn’t ‘made a plan one way or another’ on meeting Supreme Court nominee MORE responded on Twitter, sharing an image of Proud Boys praising the president’s remarks as well with the caption: “This. This is Donald Trump’s America.”

The Proud Boys have already fashioned Trump’s remarks into a logo (h/t @AlKapDC) pic.twitter.com/F7OSx9zXS8 — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) September 30, 2020

This. This is Donald Trump’s America. https://t.co/wld2mmGTwe — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

The Proud Boys, which has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, describe themselves as “a pro-Western fraternal organization for men who refuse to apologize for creating the modern world; aka Western Chauvinists.”

They have been tied to violent protests and are known to show up to counter anti-Trump protests with their own demonstrations.

