https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/29/put-down-the-shrooms-the-bulwarks-charlie-sykes-sprains-his-brain-mentally-preparing-for-joe-biden-to-lose-debate-to-donald-trump/

The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes is anticipating a big difference between the way Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s debate performances will be received tonight.

And you’ll be shocked to learn that it’s not based in reality:

Trump and Biden also face different standards. If the former VP stutters or misstates the GDP of Azerbaijan, he will be fact-checked, tut-tutted, and the subject of thousands of twitter LOLS. (1/2)https://t.co/tvh6NgapJC — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 29, 2020

Trump, on the other hand, could peel off his pumpkin-hued face, revealing a red lizard head, and his base would still rock Facebook with claims that he had DESTROYED Biden. — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 29, 2020

Guess when Charlie Sykes isn’t fantasizing about Trump being executed, he’s imagining a world in which Biden being held to higher, more rigorous standards than Trump.

What universe do YOU live in? — 𝕆𝕍𝕌𝕄 ℝ𝔼𝔾𝕀𝔸 (@GoodeTweetmaker) September 29, 2020

Are you high??? — ‘merica (@MericaBB) September 29, 2020

Put down the shrooms — Lindsay Bachman (@Lins1959) September 29, 2020

What makes it even cringier is that Charlie Sykes and his Bulwark pals prefer to criticize Donald Trump’s childishness by being even less mature than Trump.

Aren’t you a bit old to be acting so immature? You sound absolutely ridiculous. Lol — xQV33Nx (@xQV33Nx) September 29, 2020

Guess this is just how Charlie mentally prepares himself for Joe Biden to bomb.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

