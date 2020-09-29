https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-quinnipiac-red-state-doug-collins/2020/09/29/id/989474

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds a narrow lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday.

Biden has 50% support from likely voters, while Trump is at 47% in a state that has not been won by a Democratic presidential candidate in almost 30 years. Trump captured the state by five points in 2016.

Only 2% of those participating in the survey say they could still change their minds.

Other results from the poll show:

Independents back Biden 51% to 42%, with the two candidates receiving near-universal support from within their own parties.

Men back Trump 56% to 41%, while women support Biden 57% to 39%.

Likely voters said Trump would do a better job dealing with the economy by a 53% to 45% margin, while Biden would perform better handling healthcare (52% to 46%), dealing with racial inequality (53% to 43%) and in response to the coronavirus (51% to 46%).

In one senate race in the state, incumbent Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., (48%) and Democrat Jon Ossoff (49%) are essential tied.

In the special election for the Senate seat held by Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R- Ga., who was appointed last December, Democrat Raphael Warnock leads at 31%, Loeffler is at 23% and Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., is at 22%. If no one reaches 50%, there will be a runoff in January among the top two finishers.

The poll was conducted between Sept. 23-27 among 1,125 likely voters and has a 2.9 percentage point margin of error.

