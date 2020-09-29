https://hannity.com/media-room/radio-silence-trump-camp-says-biden-agreed-to-inspection-for-electric-devices-in-ears-now-declines/

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign claimed Tuesday that Joe Biden is backing away from an earlier agreement that allowed third party experts to inspect the candidate’s ears for listening devices and other electronics during tonight’s debate in Cleveland.

“Joe Biden’s handlers several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined. Biden’s handlers have asked for multiple breaks during the debate, which President Trump doesn’t need, so we have rejected that request,” said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. “On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading up to the debate. With his 47 years as a failed Washington politician, how much help does Biden want?”

NEW: Joe Biden’s campaign agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at tonight’s debate several days ago but are now declining, a source familiar tells me. — Ebony Bowden (@ebonybowden) September 29, 2020

“His staff seems concerned that he may not do well tonight and they’re already laying the groundwork for how they’re going to lie about why,” Bedingfield said. “It is completely absurd. Of course, he’s not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for breaks,” fired-back Biden Deputy Campaign Manager Kate Bedingfield.

Read the full report at Fox News.

