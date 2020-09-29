http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/48KcicQiB-8/

Rap artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been hit with felony drug and weapons charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to reports.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested on Monday evening along with one other suspect, according to WAFB Channel 9. The rapper was charged with possession of a schedule 1 drug and intent to distribute schedule II and IV drugs, as well as with illegal possession of a firearm, the station reported.

#BREAKING: Rapper NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell Gaulden) arrested overnight by BRPD. He’s charged with possession of sched. 1 drugs and distribution of sched. 2 and 4 drugs. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/5TZs14vJlq — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamUlkins) September 29, 2020

A video alleging to feature the moment the rapper was arrested has been uploaded to Youtube.

Gaulden already had quite the extensive arrest record. In 2016 the rapper was sentenced to a ten-year suspended prison term and a three-year active probation for a shooting over which he was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder. In 2019 he was arrested for assaulting a hotel worker, and he and his entourage were later alleged to be involved in a shooting that left one person dead.

Gaulden released his most recent album, TOP, just this month. The album gave the rapper his third number one album upon its debut.

