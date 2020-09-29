Portland Police violently arrested disabled #BlackLivesMatter & Cannabis activist @2lesslegs right in front of the 7/11 store for no obvious reason at tonight’s Black Lives Matter Protest by the PPA building. @JoshuaPotash @MacSmiff @ByMikeBaker @R3volutionDaddy @IwriteOK pic.twitter.com/poNStRnLPU

When the Police Force decides to use their power to SILENCE those who politically DISSENT is called “Totalitarianism in Action.”

The Portland Police is acting like a Legal Anarchy—that kind of behavior further divides a nation & incites violence.pic.twitter.com/6qLtG8ee9j

— Natayiosan (@natayiosan) September 29, 2020