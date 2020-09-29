https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/09/29/we-must-reimagine-government-without-democrats/
RUSH: Cleveland, by the way: “Some businesses in Cleveland have started boarding up their storefronts and offices over concerns of possible unrest after the debate tonight. The Cleveland Police Department is gonna close certain roads and increase its presence, and they’re going to be joined by state and federal law enforcement personnel.”
They’re probably right to do this, since there’s all kinds of professional agitators out there are gonna seize on any excuse to riot and loot. I mean, they rioted and looted big time in Cleveland after the death of George Floyd. Think of how much this nonsense is gonna cost local and federal taxpayers. “Trump and Biden prepare to do battle; Cleveland sets up barriers in anticipation of riots.”
By the way, speaking of all of this, there is news out of Minneapolis, and you know what it is? The Minneapolis town council, city council, whatever it is? Their plan to defund the police has collapsed. Minneapolis, Minnesota’s “plan to defund and then disband their local police force has collapsed, according to a New York Times story.
“Some of the Minneapolis City Council members who pledged to abolish the city’s police department, including a city council president, now say they regret making that promise. The Times headline blares that the pledge to dismantle the police department has ‘collapsed.’” They note that “a majority of City Council members promised to ‘end policing as we know it’ after George Floyd’s killing.”
Instead, though, “they became a case study in how idealistic calls for structural change can falter.” Isn’t this amazing? Yeah, here we had Democrats, Black Lives Matter suck-ups, lecturing everybody how evil, how destructive the police were — all of the police. They told us that we need to fry ’em like bacon, that we need to put ’em in jail. We needed to “reimagine” policing.
Now we fast-forward several months and apply what we’ve learned, and you know who we need to defund is not the police. We need to defund Democrats. Reimagine government without them. I don’t want to reimagine life without the police in any way, shape, manner, or form. But I can clearly… I can imagine life and government without Democrats.
Democrats have destroyed great American cities. Make ’em pay for it. Vote ’em out of office so we can make America safe again, make America great again. I wonder if this is gonna be a debate question tonight, ’cause there was all this talk about defunding the cops — and, you know, the thing about it when it happened is everybody in the media all for it.
There wasn’t one expression of, “Are you kidding me? Are you people serious?” They just went along with it as though it was the hot-button issue of the day. It was the enlightened position of the day. “We’ve got to defund the cops. Reimagine policing!” You had Donald Trump out there — a lone voice in government — talking about how stupid an idea it was, what a mistake that it was, along with the vast majority of the American people.
Talk of defunding police departments across the country was the number one issue on Twitter, for elected Democrat media hits, talking points for leftists. Now, look where we are. Look at crime. Look at murder rates jumping and rising all over, looting and rioting all over the place — and we’re being told that we have to support it. We have to understand it.
(sniveling) “These are (arrogant sniff) expressions of protest (sniff), that these are peaceful protests and so forth. We must accept it (sniff), that people have been discriminated against and people have been mistreated.” We had assassination attempts on the cops. Democrats demanded the police be disbanded. Now all of a sudden where all of this started — Minneapolis, Minnesota — the plan to defund the police has “collapsed.” City council members regret making the pledge.