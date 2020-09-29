https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lee-zeldin-nancy-pelosi-leverage-conspiracy-theories/2020/09/29/id/989500

Americans are tired of four years of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “conspiracy theories” accusing President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., tells Newsmax TV.

Pelosi, responding to The New York Times report over the weekend that Trump has paid little federal income tax in the past two decades, noted the Times story claimed Trump’s core businesses are in massive debt and he owes money to other countries, which she said might have leverage over him as president.

“So for me this is national security question,” Pelosi said.

“Everyone is getting pretty tired of 3½, four years of these conspiracy theories that the president is colluding with Russia, he’s beholden to Russia,” Zeldin told Tuesday’s “Spicer & Co.” on Tuesday. “They see speaker Pelosi once again with another tin foil hat on.”

Trump pays plenty of taxes, Zeldin said, and even donates 100% of his presidential salary to worthy causes, which can be considered a form of taxes, though it technically is voluntary.

