The American people want to hear substance in the first debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Tuesday while recalling the preparation her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, went through before his debate with Joe Lieberman in the year 2000.

“If you look at sort of the way that we prepared my dad for these debates, he worked really hard,” Cheney told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends. “We had disciplined practice sessions and then he always took the day off right before the debate.”

Biden, though, is “taking that to new heights,” Cheney said.

“He seems to have taken every day off until this debate comes up, so, he seems to be in a position where he’s hoping to be very relaxed,” she joked. “But in all seriousness, the American people want to know what he’s going to do for the country. He’s managed to avoid having to answer questions.”

Biden will not say if he wants to stack the Supreme Court with more justices or even release a list of his own nominees, Cheney said.

“We’ve watched President Trump particularly in terms of these nominations fundamentally change the face of the federal bench,” Cheney said. “The Biden campaign has basically kept Joe Biden in hiding. He’s not going to be able to hide tonight.”

He added, even with the preparation her father went through, the lines that are most remembered are ones he came up with on his own.

She added, this year’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democrat nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., especially since both Biden and Harris have been quoted saying there will be a “Harris-Biden administration.”

“The American people are going to want to hear Kamala Harris explain to them why she wants to take away everybody’s private health insurance, why she believes in a Green New Deal and why, in fact, is her voting record in the Senate the farthest left of any member.”

